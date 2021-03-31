Overview

Dr. Edmund Maclaughlin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Maclaughlin works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Opelika, AL with other offices in Cambridge, MD and Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.