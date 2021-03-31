Dr. Edmund Maclaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maclaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Maclaughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Maclaughlin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Clinic121 N 20th St Ste 18, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 749-8303
Atlantic Bone Health Centers LLC10 Aurora St, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 228-0556Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Edmund J. MacLaughlin, MD505 Dutchmans Ln Ste A2, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 819-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MacLaughlin has been treating my RA for several years and is always patient and caring. His staff is always friendly and seem happy to see me, which is always a treat. I've recommended him to friends & will keep doing so
About Dr. Edmund Maclaughlin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University MO
- Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maclaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maclaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maclaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maclaughlin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maclaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Maclaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maclaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maclaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maclaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.