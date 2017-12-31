Dr. Edmund Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Internal Medical Associates PC775 Park Ave Ste 145, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-3700Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors Laboratory5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 367-5395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kiddsmiles Pllc1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (929) 403-5190
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to a lot of dermatologists and can say Dr. Lee made me feel very comfortable, spent considerable time getting to know me and answered all questions. Most importantly his diagnosis and treatment were correct!
About Dr. Edmund Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1720049067
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Cold Sore, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
