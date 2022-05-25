Dr. Edmund Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Kwan, MD
Dr. Edmund Kwan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
1
New York Office1016 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 734-4488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
New Jersey Office2083 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 947-3636
3
Flushing Office16410 Northern Blvd Ste 213, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 661-4580
4
New Jersey Office2175 Lemoine Ave Ste 501, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 947-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. EDMUND KWAN is Absolutely The BEST Doctor in New York! Me and my 67 years old mom and my aunt had the BEST Experience with GREATEST Doctor for doing my Breat Lift & Breast Implant, Abdomen area Liposuction for me. My mom and my aunt had Face Lift, Under-Eye Bag Removal with Nect Lift. It's been 8 months since our procedure, and we have been so HAPPY with the Results!! Dr. Kwan is honest, caring, loving, very knowledgeable doctor and he creates athing out of Nothing!! I love my new full, perky but natural looking breast!! Dr. Kwan's surgery is always not too extreme and he always pursues naturalness and best shape and best look, so there is no unnaturalness or visual discomfort after surgery. My mom and aunt are so very much pleased with their new look. Everybody think my mom and aunt are in their 50's (Mom is 67 years old and aunt is 74 years old) No matter what you are thinking about right now, you want to go see Dr. Kwan! He will give you a new life with confidence. I was a
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pls Surg Ctr Of Pacific
- NY Hosp-Cornell U
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan speaks Korean and Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
