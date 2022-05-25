See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Edmund Kwan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edmund Kwan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kwan works at Edmund Kwan, M.D. in New York, NY with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ and Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    1016 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-4488
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New Jersey Office
    2083 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 947-3636
  3. 3
    Flushing Office
    16410 Northern Blvd Ste 213, Flushing, NY 11358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 661-4580
  4. 4
    New Jersey Office
    2175 Lemoine Ave Ste 501, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 947-3636

Acne
Scars
Skin Grafts
Acne
Scars
Skin Grafts

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 25, 2022
    Dr. EDMUND KWAN is Absolutely The BEST Doctor in New York! Me and my 67 years old mom and my aunt had the BEST Experience with GREATEST Doctor for doing my Breat Lift & Breast Implant, Abdomen area Liposuction for me. My mom and my aunt had Face Lift, Under-Eye Bag Removal with Nect Lift. It's been 8 months since our procedure, and we have been so HAPPY with the Results!! Dr. Kwan is honest, caring, loving, very knowledgeable doctor and he creates athing out of Nothing!! I love my new full, perky but natural looking breast!! Dr. Kwan's surgery is always not too extreme and he always pursues naturalness and best shape and best look, so there is no unnaturalness or visual discomfort after surgery. My mom and aunt are so very much pleased with their new look. Everybody think my mom and aunt are in their 50's (Mom is 67 years old and aunt is 74 years old) No matter what you are thinking about right now, you want to go see Dr. Kwan! He will give you a new life with confidence. I was a
    Yoojung Kim (YJ Alien) — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Edmund Kwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528088275
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pls Surg Ctr Of Pacific
    Residency
    • NY Hosp-Cornell U
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

