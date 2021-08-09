Overview

Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Twp, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Kowalchick works at Michigan Foot & Ankle Institute in Clinton Twp, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.