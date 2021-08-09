See All Podiatrists in Clinton Twp, MI
Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Twp, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Kowalchick works at Michigan Foot & Ankle Institute in Clinton Twp, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fraser office
    15717 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-2255
    Michigan Foot & Ankle Institute
    44250 Garfield Rd Ste 160, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Dr. Kowalchick is a great and passionate doctor. He fixed my bunion problem and any other foot problem I came in for. Recommend him highly.
    Nancy Kowalski — Aug 09, 2021
    About Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326043316
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • St Vincent College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalchick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalchick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalchick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalchick has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalchick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalchick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalchick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalchick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalchick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

