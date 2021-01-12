Overview

Dr. Edmund Kerut, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Kerut works at West Jefferson Heart Clin LA in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.