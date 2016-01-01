Dr. Edmund Haywood Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haywood Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Haywood Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Haywood Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Haywood Jr works at
Locations
Wilmington ENT Associates2311 DELANEY AVE, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 762-8754
Coastal Carolina Eye Clinic PA8068 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 681-1488
Wilmington Surgcare1801 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edmund Haywood Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1427492230
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haywood Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haywood Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haywood Jr works at
Dr. Haywood Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haywood Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haywood Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haywood Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haywood Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haywood Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.