Overview

Dr. Edmund Haywood Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haywood Jr works at Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.