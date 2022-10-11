Dr. Edmund Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Grant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic, Neurology13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son has Ulcerative Colitis and what initially appeared to be multiple sclerosis. It actually turned out to be a complication from Remicaid, but, the most important thing is Dr Grant connected with my son William. William listened to and respected Dr Grant. William has been through the ringer with the medical community so this was huge, amazing. Beyond expectations. Dr Grant also went beyond the call of duty within the medical community to facilitate the next steps for my son and spent a material amount of personal capital in doing so. I am very late on this review, but it is important for me to note that I will forever owe Dr Grant for what he did for my son. Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Edmund Grant, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992724736
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grant speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
