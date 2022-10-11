Overview

Dr. Edmund Grant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Grant works at Florida Medical Clinic - Cardiology Department in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.