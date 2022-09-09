See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Edmund Giegerich, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Edmund Giegerich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Giegerich works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-3433
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Atony
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 09, 2022
    I 1st met Dr Edmund G as an in- patient at MethodistPresbyterian internal bleed critical low platelets My sugar levels were so high I was unaware having to drink water constantly more then a camel in a desert He came to see me stat in my room immediately started me on insulin helping with headaches dizziness blurred vision I couldn’t even walk without help or drive It was very scary not knowing it was that I became full blown Diabetic
    APRIL ESTRADA — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Edmund Giegerich, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427010966
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giegerich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giegerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giegerich works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giegerich’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Giegerich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giegerich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giegerich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giegerich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

