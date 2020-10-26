Overview

Dr. Edmund Ganal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Ganal works at OrthoConnecticut - New Milford Orthopedics in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.