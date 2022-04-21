Dr. Edmund Funai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Funai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Funai, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
Maternal Fetal Medicine of West Florida9332 State Road 54 Ste 407, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2239Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received top care at this facility today, it was nice & clean, I also love that the covid protocols are still in place! From the moment I walked in every staff I came into contact with was very nice helpful and etc. I never felt rushed , I was able to address my concerns and felt I had a voice in my treatment going forward. Dr. Funai & his staff are amazing & definitely provided me with great quality health care!!
About Dr. Edmund Funai, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1720061880
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funai has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Funai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funai.
