Dr. Edmund Faro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Heart Center of Nv653 N Town Center Dr Ste 112, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 804-0022
Mountain Vista Pediatrics Inc.6301 Mountain Vista St Ste 205, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 614-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr Faro is the best Pediatrician. He always listens and is willing to help . Both my children love him.
About Dr. Edmund Faro, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine
