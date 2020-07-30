Overview

Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Dos Remedios works at University Foot & Ankle Center in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.