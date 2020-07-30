Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dos Remedios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Dos Remedios works at
Locations
University Foot & Ankle Center235 Plain St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 861-8830
East Providence600 Wampanoag Trl Ste D, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 383-9091
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Healthcare experiences I've ever had. He was super knowledgeable, friendly, helpful, and made me feel at ease. I highly recommend Dr. DosRemedios to anyone who has issues with their feet or ankles. 10/10.
About Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dos Remedios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dos Remedios accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dos Remedios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dos Remedios works at
Dr. Dos Remedios has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dos Remedios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dos Remedios speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dos Remedios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dos Remedios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dos Remedios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dos Remedios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.