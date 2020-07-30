See All Podiatrists in Providence, RI
Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM

Podiatry
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Dos Remedios works at University Foot & Ankle Center in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    University Foot & Ankle Center
    235 Plain St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 861-8830
  2. 2
    East Providence
    600 Wampanoag Trl Ste D, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 383-9091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dos Remedios?

    Jul 30, 2020
    One of the best Healthcare experiences I've ever had. He was super knowledgeable, friendly, helpful, and made me feel at ease. I highly recommend Dr. DosRemedios to anyone who has issues with their feet or ankles. 10/10.
    Ryan Harding — Jul 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dos Remedios to family and friends

    Dr. Dos Remedios' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dos Remedios

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM.

    About Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548352990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dos Remedios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dos Remedios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dos Remedios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dos Remedios has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dos Remedios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dos Remedios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dos Remedios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dos Remedios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dos Remedios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edmund Dos Remedios, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.