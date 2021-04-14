Overview

Dr. Edmund Decker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Decker works at Cooper Care Alliance in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.