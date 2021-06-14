Dr. Edmund Cavazos III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavazos III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Cavazos III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Cavazos III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Fermin Briones Jr MD PA4242 Medical Dr Ste 6300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cavazos is incredible. Super informative, caring, and med management.
About Dr. Edmund Cavazos III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568461986
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavazos III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavazos III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavazos III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavazos III has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavazos III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavazos III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavazos III.
