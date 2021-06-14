Overview

Dr. Edmund Cavazos III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Cavazos III works at Alamo Mental Health Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.