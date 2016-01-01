Dr. Edmund Casper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Casper, MD
Dr. Edmund Casper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Edmund Casper MD PC3400 E Bayaud Ave Ste 210, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (303) 880-3545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1740248319
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casper accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.
