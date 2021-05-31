Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD
Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital200 Healthcare Way Unit 103, North Venice, FL 34275 Directions (941) 261-0160
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
My first visit was a telehealth and my second was in person. On both appointments I found Dr. Bermudez very personable and easy to talk to. I felt he was very thorough and explained my results clearly. The only reason I did not give him 5 stars was because of the long wait in the examining room on my second visit. My husband was in the car in a panic thinking something happened. The staff is also very friendly.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073636197
- Borgess Heart Institute
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Bermudez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermudez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
