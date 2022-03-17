Overview

Dr. Edmund Ayoub, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Ayoub works at Edmund Ayoub Jr. M.d. Inc. in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.