Overview

Dr. Edmund Andah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and AdventHealth Celebration.



Dr. Andah works at AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Davenport in Davenport, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Lake Wales, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

