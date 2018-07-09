Dr. Edmond Pack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Pack, MD
Dr. Edmond Pack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
WHASN South Valley East2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 862-8862
Whasn- Essential Las Vegas8285 W Arby Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 862-8862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Whasn - Essential Henderson2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 862-8862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pack delivered my baby in May 2018 and I couldn't have been happier with how well he did everything. He was able to calm me down, walk me through pushing when my body was ready to, and just overall was extremely nice.
About Dr. Edmond Pack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- George Washington University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Cornell University
Dr. Pack speaks Spanish.
