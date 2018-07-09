Overview

Dr. Edmond Pack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Pack works at Essential Women's Health Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.