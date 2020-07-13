Overview

Dr. Edmond Owen Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Owen Jr works at Baylor Scott & White Health in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.