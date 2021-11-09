Overview

Dr. Edmond Melikterminas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.



Dr. Melikterminas works at HERBS GLENOAKS ACUPUNCTURE in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.