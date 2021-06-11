Overview

Dr. Edmond Cleeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Cleeman works at Manhattan Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Group, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.