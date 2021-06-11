Dr. Edmond Cleeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Cleeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmond Cleeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Cleeman works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Orthopedics Sports Medicine Group PC57 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 289-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cleeman?
I have been seeing Dr. Cleeman for a number of years. What most impresses me about him is that he does not rush to surgery. I think many other orthopedic surgeons would have operated on me know but Dr. Cleeman wants to push this off as much as possible. He also explains things in clear, understandable language without lapsing into medical jargon.
About Dr. Edmond Cleeman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013024801
Education & Certifications
- Arlington Hospital|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleeman works at
Dr. Cleeman has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.