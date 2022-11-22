Dr. Edmond Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Edmond Chan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15708 Pomerado Rd Ste N-107, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 485-5921
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
After being disappointed and frustrated with busy surgeon referrrals who could not accommodate me for an urgent appointment request from my primary care doctor, I found Dr. Chan through a friend who had her gallbladder taken out by him over 10 years ago. My friend advised me not to go anywhere else but to him for my gallbladder surgery as he is an excellent surgeon. Indeed, Dr. Chan is an excellent surgeon, caring, kind and professional. I called his office and was able to see me within a week. He thoroughly explained to me my gallbladder procedure that eased my anxiety and he did a very good job! Four weeks later, I am feeling so much better with no more pain, healing very well and could hardly see the tiny scars. The OR nurses all knew him and spoke very highly of him - one of the best, professional and respectful. His office staff is also very efficient, friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend him. Thank you Dr. Chan! Cielo D - Nov 21, 2022
About Dr. Edmond Chan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1699764761
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.