Overview

Dr. Edmond Blades, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Blades works at Cleveland Clinic in Westlake, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.