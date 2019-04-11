Dr. Edmond Blades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Blades, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmond Blades, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
North Ohio Endoscopy Center30701 Clemens Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 445-5383
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (440) 617-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blades and his staff provide excellent care. They truly care about their patients, providing detailed information and follow-up. I have been going to Dr. Blades for many years, and he and his staff have always been helpful and respectful.
About Dr. Edmond Blades, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245258680
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
