Overview

Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Khoury works at Colorado Skin and Vein in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

