Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD
Overview
Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Denver Cosmetic Surgery195 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 475-8400
Franco-Webb Plastic Surgery, Lone Tree, CO9777 S Yosemite St Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 475-8400
Denver Cosmetic Surgery5351 S Roslyn St Ste 100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 475-8400Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khoury is a truly gifted, and kind, surgeon -- and his team provided outstanding service. Starting approximately 2 years before my procedure, I researched and met with many surgeons in the Denver area. Dr. Khoury was the only one to turn me down -- telling me that I really needed to wait a few years to ensure that I had the best, longest-lasting results. His pre-operative care was top-notch; I met with him for 2 thorough consults before the scheduled date, and he provided a packet of excellent instructions, including natural supplements to take before and after the surgery to reduce inflammation and speed healing. The surgery was easy and well-managed, and my recovery was exceptionally fast -- due in part to his laser-assisted surgical technique and his post-op care instructions. Throughout, Dr. Khoury was patient and explanatory, and I never felt rushed. The results were beautiful and I am absolutely thrilled. I most-highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edmon Khoury, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629306006
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Columbia
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
