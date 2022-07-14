Overview

Dr. Edmee Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Paseo del Norte in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.