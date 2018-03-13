Dr. Edith Winter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Winter, MD
Overview
Dr. Edith Winter, MD is a Dermatologist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14880 Ocean Hwy # 1, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 449-0453
2
Millbrook Family Dermatology309 W Millbrook Rd Ste 171, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 788-9070
3
Polaris Skin Diagnostics LLC8170 Rourk St Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-0453
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Doctor Winter. she is very thorough and her examinations and listens to your concerns. I have had varied experiences with other dermatologist, however Dr Winter is a star in her field. She came highly recommended by another health professional and I was not disappointed. I have full faith in Dr. Winter and her expertise and I'm so glad to have found an excellent dermatologists.
About Dr. Edith Winter, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225059637
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winter has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.