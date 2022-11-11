Overview

Dr. Edith Schussler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schussler works at Pediatric Allergy and Immunology in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.