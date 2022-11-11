Dr. Schussler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edith Schussler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edith Schussler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schussler works at
Locations
Pediatric Allergy and Immunology2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schussler?
We had the pleasure of working with Dr Shussler on our 1 year old's allergies. She was so great in not only helping to find out what he is allergic to but also in challenging the allergies that he could be challenged helping to desensitized his system. He is now able to tolerate some things that could have posed a big detriment to his quality of life. I highly recommend Dr. Shussler to anyone and especially to those who are hitting road blocks.
About Dr. Edith Schussler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124343363
Education & Certifications
- City University Of New York Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schussler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schussler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schussler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schussler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schussler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schussler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.