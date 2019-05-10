Dr. Edith Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Mitchell, MD
Dr. Edith Mitchell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Excellent and reassuring,
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
