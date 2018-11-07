Overview

Dr. Edith Kagan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kagan works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.