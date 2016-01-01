See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Edith Hasbrouck, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edith Hasbrouck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Hasbrouck works at Einstein Center for Adults with Disabilities in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Moss Rehabilitation First Florida
    Moss Rehabilitation First Florida
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Constipation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Edith Hasbrouck, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053487496
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edith Hasbrouck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasbrouck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hasbrouck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hasbrouck works at Einstein Center for Adults with Disabilities in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hasbrouck’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasbrouck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasbrouck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasbrouck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasbrouck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

