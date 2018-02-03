Dr. Edith Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Graves, MD
Dr. Edith Graves, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
East Alabama Medical Center Laboratory2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-1054
Spencer Cancer Center2501 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-2721
- East Alabama Medical Center
Dr. Graves truly cares about her patients. She is compassionate and takes time to listen to what you are concerned about. I trust her wholeheartedly
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
