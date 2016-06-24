See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edith Colbert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Colbert works at St Lukes Pediatric Care Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Pediatric Care Center
    8007 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD, Saint Louis, MO 63114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 423-8195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2016
    She did not keep us waiting and was thorough with the evaluation of my newborn.
    St Louis, MO — Jun 24, 2016
    About Dr. Edith Colbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356350110
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
    Internship
    • SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edith Colbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colbert works at St Lukes Pediatric Care Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Colbert’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Colbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

