Dr. Edith Chernoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edith Chernoff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chernoff works at
Locations
La Rabida Children's Hospital6501 S Promontory Dr, Chicago, IL 60649 Directions (773) 363-6700Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edith Chernoff, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699870477
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
