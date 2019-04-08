Overview

Dr. Edith Cheng, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Cheng works at Primary Care at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, C-Section and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

