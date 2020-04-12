Dr. Edith Canby-Hagino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canby-Hagino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Canby-Hagino, MD
Overview
Dr. Edith Canby-Hagino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kahuku Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4301
Hospital Affiliations
- Kahuku Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc with a knife for creation of a stoma.
About Dr. Edith Canby-Hagino, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
