Dr. Edita Libramonte, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Edita Libramonte, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Libramonte works at Yuly Gertsberg Oral Surgery PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Yuly Gertsberg Oral Surgery PC
    1302 Kings Hwy Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-2929

    • Humana

    Aug 11, 2021
    Just Amazing !
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1619987104
    Dr. Edita Libramonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libramonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libramonte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Libramonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Libramonte works at Yuly Gertsberg Oral Surgery PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Libramonte’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Libramonte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libramonte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libramonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libramonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

