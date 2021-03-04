Overview

Dr. Edita Extra-Mendoza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Extra-Mendoza works at Valley Internal Medicine in Green Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.