Dr. Edison Goncalves, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (104)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edison Goncalves, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Goncalves works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grandview Endocrinology Group
    3525 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-2450
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    May 11, 2021
    I am wholeheartedly grateful for Dr. Goncalves. He took his time to review notes, symptoms etc. He expressed his care and concern for my health. Dr. Goncalves has excellent bedside manners. After being neglected by a different endocrinologist (as a new patient) under the same practice, I would definitely recommend Dr. Goncalves to anyone. If there is a problem or symptom(s) going on and you are uncertain, he will do everything in his might to find the problem and/or solution. I genuinely extend my gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Goncalves.
    New Patient — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Edison Goncalves, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457309593
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    • Tufts New England School Of Medicine (Faulkner Hospital)
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidade Federal. Do Rio Grande Do Sul
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edison Goncalves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goncalves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goncalves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goncalves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goncalves works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Homewood, AL. View the full address on Dr. Goncalves’s profile.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Goncalves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goncalves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goncalves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goncalves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

