Dr. Edison Cevallos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edison Cevallos, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cevallos works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Infectious Disease5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5439
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
That was my first visit with dr Cavallos. It was the best experience the dr took his time to go over all my tests and address all my concerns. I would recommend dr Cavallos to my friends and family
About Dr. Edison Cevallos, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1982080339
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cevallos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cevallos accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cevallos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cevallos works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cevallos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cevallos.
