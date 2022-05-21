See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Edison Cevallos, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Edison Cevallos, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cevallos works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Infectious Disease
    5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5439

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edison Cevallos, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1982080339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edison Cevallos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cevallos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cevallos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cevallos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cevallos works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cevallos’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cevallos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cevallos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cevallos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cevallos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

