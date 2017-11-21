Overview

Dr. Edison Blanco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Blanco works at EDISON BLANCO MD in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.