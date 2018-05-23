Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atienza Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Atienza Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Ignite Medical Resort Kansas City LLC2100 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 521-6610
-
2
Harrington Court59 Harrington Ct, Colchester, CT 06415 Directions (800) 411-6768
-
3
Kent Regency Center660 Commonwealth Ave, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 739-4241
-
4
Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center200 Civic Ave, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (800) 411-6768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atienza Jr?
Excellent Dr. Extremely professional and helpful during my time of discomfort. Thank you Dr. Bert!
About Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1356729040
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atienza Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atienza Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atienza Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Atienza Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atienza Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atienza Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atienza Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.