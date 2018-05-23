See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD

Sports Medicine
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Atienza Jr works at Ignite Medical Resort Kansas City LLC in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Colchester, CT, Warwick, RI and Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ignite Medical Resort Kansas City LLC
    2100 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 521-6610
  2. 2
    Harrington Court
    59 Harrington Ct, Colchester, CT 06415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 411-6768
  3. 3
    Kent Regency Center
    660 Commonwealth Ave, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 739-4241
  4. 4
    Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
    200 Civic Ave, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 411-6768

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 23, 2018
Excellent Dr. Extremely professional and helpful during my time of discomfort. Thank you Dr. Bert!
About Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356729040
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edilberto Atienza Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atienza Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Atienza Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Atienza Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Atienza Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atienza Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atienza Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atienza Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

