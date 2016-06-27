Overview

Dr. Edie Shulman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Pflugerville and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.



Dr. Shulman works at NeuroTexas - North Burnet in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.