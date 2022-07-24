Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD
Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Garland Office700 Walter Reed Blvd Ste 203, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 426-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff is efficient, professional and friendly. Dr. Stephanian has a great personality, is very knowledgeable and empathetic. He cares.
About Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1871543660
- Baylor Med Center
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Minnesota
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Stephanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanian has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephanian speaks Armenian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephanian.
