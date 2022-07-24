Overview

Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Stephanian works at Vascular Care of Texas, PLLC in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.