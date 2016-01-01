Dr. Edgardo Salvador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgardo Salvador, MD
Dr. Edgardo Salvador, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Salvador works at
Edgardo F Salvador MD PC3140 Sheridan Dr Ste 201, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 832-2920
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1528080306
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Salvador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvador accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvador works at
Dr. Salvador has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvador on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salvador speaks Ukrainian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvador. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.