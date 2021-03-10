Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgardo Rodriguez-Collazo, DPM
Dr. Edgardo Rodriguez-Collazo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
John P. Sorin M.d. Sc233 E Erie St Ste 702, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (315) 425-4400
Cdn Surgical Assoc. Ltd.2913 N Commonwealth Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 335-3939
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Rodriguez since early 2017, we were somewhat nervous at the beginning of our discussion concerning the procedure. But once he explained in detail to my wife, Rita, and I, the potential for good and bad outcomes, we decided to have the surgery on April 4, 2018, to repair my birth defect, club foot. From the time of the procedure, continuing to this day, doctor is always available for any of our concerns. Dr. Rodriguez is very passionate about his work, he is also a great counselor and great at managing pain. He is also a friend. Please ask him for our contact info and we will answer your questions or concerns. If you are considering having a procedure on your feet, ankles or legs, we would recommend Dr. Rodriguez for this type of procedure to repair any deformity from an accident or birth defect and wish to regain some sort of normality in their life. Enjoy your future of freedom and mobility.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750498242
