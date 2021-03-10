See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Edgardo Rodriguez-Collazo, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edgardo Rodriguez-Collazo, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (19)
Overview

Dr. Edgardo Rodriguez-Collazo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo works at Thomas L Pitts MD in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John P. Sorin M.d. Sc
    233 E Erie St Ste 702, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 425-4400
  2. 2
    Cdn Surgical Assoc. Ltd.
    2913 N Commonwealth Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 335-3939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Edgardo Rodriguez-Collazo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750498242
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo works at Thomas L Pitts MD in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

