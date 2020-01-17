See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Overview

Dr. Edgardo Maldonado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Maldonado works at Oak Street Health Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Winston-Salem
    2668 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7164

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jan 17, 2020
    I am super impressed with Dr. Maldonado. For the past 4 years no other doctor has informed me of my diabetes risk, even though it can be seen in my blood sugar level. I consider myself a pretty healthy person and usually these annual visits are more or less a formality, but for the first time I felt this doctor actually cares. He even informed me that there are different BMIs for my ethnicity which no other doctor has pointed out before. I know they are busy and they have limited time with patients, but for once I didn't feel like a number.
    — Jan 17, 2020
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

    Dr. Edgardo Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado works at Oak Street Health Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Maldonado’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

