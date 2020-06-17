Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Galante works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ed Galante MD LLC801 Meadows Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 347-6262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galante?
Dr. Galante is a knowledgeable, kind and compassionate physician. He has never rushed me through an appointment and explains everything in detail. I have had quite a few procedures done and have been very happy with the results. Office staff is wonderful. Always friendly.
About Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Portuguese
- 1790730083
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galante has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galante accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galante works at
Dr. Galante speaks Portuguese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Galante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.