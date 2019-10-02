Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto De La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hosp|Mount Sinai Med Ctr
Dr. Soto De La Rosa works at
Locations
Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists4235 Kings Hwy Unit 103, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 274-4093
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr is a great Dr! He got my bad Asthma under control! He is the best
About Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1801030408
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp|Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- Pulmonology
