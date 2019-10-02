See All Cardiologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hosp|Mount Sinai Med Ctr

Dr. Soto De La Rosa works at Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists
    4235 Kings Hwy Unit 103, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soto De La Rosa?

    Oct 02, 2019
    Dr is a great Dr! He got my bad Asthma under control! He is the best
    PL — Oct 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soto De La Rosa to family and friends

    Dr. Soto De La Rosa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soto De La Rosa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD.

    About Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801030408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hosp|Mount Sinai Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto De La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soto De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soto De La Rosa works at Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Soto De La Rosa’s profile.

    Dr. Soto De La Rosa has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soto De La Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto De La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto De La Rosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edgardo Soto De La Rosa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.