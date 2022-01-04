Overview

Dr. Edgardo Castillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Castillo's MD Services in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.